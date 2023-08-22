Local musician Matt Beaudin will play the National Anthem on the saxophone before the New England Revolution face Austin FC in their Major League Soccer match at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Beaudin, who is also known by the stage name “Matt the Sax” has played the Star Spangled Banner for New Hampshire Fisher Cats baseball games in Manchester the past two summers, and now looks forward to making his debut at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.

