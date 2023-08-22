Local musician Matt Beaudin will play the National Anthem on the saxophone before the New England Revolution face Austin FC in their Major League Soccer match at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Beaudin, who is also known by the stage name “Matt the Sax” has played the Star Spangled Banner for New Hampshire Fisher Cats baseball games in Manchester the past two summers, and now looks forward to making his debut at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.
“I grew up a huge local sports fan, and still am, so to have the opportunity to perform the National Anthem before some of my favorite teams play their games is such an honor for me,” said Beaudin. “It’s a little surreal to know that I’ll be playing in Gillette Stadium where many of my athletic heroes have competed, not to mention the incredible lineup of concerts that have taken place in Foxborough. I’m also quite grateful that teams like the Revolution and the Fisher Cats have been willing to invite me to perform on the saxophone, which is a unique take on the Star Spangled Banner.”
Beaudin was born and raised in Peterborough and played in the ConVal High School bands and ensembles under the direction of David Aines while also studying privately under Richard Sanders. He then went on to study music and business at Gordon College in Wenham, Mass. Beaudin now lives in Stoddard and performs throughout New England both solo and with the reggae/rock group Supernothing. He released his first solo EP “It Gets Better” in June 2022.
