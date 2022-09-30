Rachel Moses of Keene has been named New Hampshire’s Home Provider of the Year by the N.H. Council on Developmental Disabilities, as part of Direct Support Professional (DSP) Appreciation during the month of September. Moses was nominated by local service provider Residential Resources Inc., and joins a group of six Monadnock area home providers and DSPs who have received this statewide award.

Each year, the N.H. Council’s DSP Conference Committee selects a direct support professional and a home provider from the many statewide nominations they receive. These awards recognize caregivers who have shown outstanding service in supporting the people with whom they work on a daily basis.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.