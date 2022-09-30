Rachel Moses of Keene has been named New Hampshire’s Home Provider of the Year by the N.H. Council on Developmental Disabilities, as part of Direct Support Professional (DSP) Appreciation during the month of September. Moses was nominated by local service provider Residential Resources Inc., and joins a group of six Monadnock area home providers and DSPs who have received this statewide award.
Each year, the N.H. Council’s DSP Conference Committee selects a direct support professional and a home provider from the many statewide nominations they receive. These awards recognize caregivers who have shown outstanding service in supporting the people with whom they work on a daily basis.
Rachel Moses and her husband, Peter, opened their homes to an individual with developmental disabilities more than a decade ago, bringing her in as part of their family. In recent years, the individual has had some major health issues, resulting in her having to stay in a nursing home for rehabilitation. During this time, Moses stepped up to continue with care and advocacy to see this woman through cancer, blood transfusions and procedures. Moses has taken her to several appointments weekly, helped her adjust to new medications and protocols, and helped her go through surgeries.
“Rachel Moses so deserves to be recognized for the outstanding care she gives,” says Vikki White, Program Manager at Residential Resources, a provider agency working with Monadnock Developmental Services. “There is just no one else like her. She is top notch in my book, for the fun she creates and the love that she shows to her individual. Rachel never gives up, and is always sharing a smile with everyone around her!”
