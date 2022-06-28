The newly formed nonprofit organization, Keene Pride, awarded its inaugural Keene Pride Lifetime Achievement Award to Keene resident, Franklin Kellom on June 11. In the earliest days of the AIDS pandemic (late 1980s and early 1990s), when the Monadnock Region was grappling with how to address a new disease primarily impacting the gay community, Kellom spoke out as an individual to raise awareness and understanding.
He worked at Cheshire Medical Center and was the first person in Keene to act on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community by offering opportunities to gather. For a decade, Kellom organized bus trips to see Broadway shows in New York and attend Pride marches all over the Northeast, as well as the first trip from the area to view the inaugural display of the AIDS Memorial Quilt on the mall in Washington DC in October 1987.
In doing so, he consistently brought attention to the AIDS pandemic in a state not known at the time for its acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community. When presenting the award, Keene Pride President, Adam Toepfer stated, “Frank, we are honored you are here with us tonight, we thank you for all of your hard work in the very early days of the pandemic, and it is my honor to present to you the first ever Keene Pride Lifetime Achievement Award.”
To send letters of congratulation to Kellom, who will celebrate his 94th birthday in December, mail Frank Kellom, Alpine Healthcare Center, 298 Main St., Keene NH 03431.
The mission of Keene Pride is to promote the visibility of LGBTQ people in the Monadnock Region, and to build a coalition of services, organizations and businesses that embrace and serve the LGBTQ population. To contact Keene Pride, email general@keenepride.com. Upcoming activity and event information can be found at www.keenepride.org .
