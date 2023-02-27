The N.H. Division of Forests and Lands, along with the Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests, has announced this year’s lineup for the annual Cottrell-Baldwin Environmental Lecture series, with topics that touch on historic preservation, wildlife and land conservation.
The lecture series honors the environmental and scholarly legacies of Hillsboro residents Annette and William Cottrell, as well as that of New Hampshire’s first research forester, Henry Ives Baldwin.
“The Forest Society has partnered with the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands for this lecture series since 2004, and it’s always a highlight of early spring,” Dave Anderson, senior director of education at the Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests, said in a news release. “We invite anyone who is interested in learning more about our state’s engaging outdoors to attend as many of the lectures that their schedules will allow.”
The 2023 Cottrell-Baldwin Environmental Lecture series takes place Tuesdays, March 21-April 11, from 7-8:30 p.m., at Fox Forest’s Henry I. Baldwin Environmental Center, 309 Center Road, Hillsboro.
This year’s lectures are:
March 21: “Covered Bridges of New Hampshire,” Kim Varney Chandler
March 28: “Black Bears: Understanding and Controlling Human-Bear Conflicts,” Andy Timmins
April 4: “Ten Years and a Dozen Porcupines – an Informal Study,” Ann Eldridge and Bill Duffy
April 11: “This Land was Saved for You and Me,” Jeffrey Ryan
Full descriptions of each lecture are available on the events section of the Forest Society’s website, forestsociety.org/events. There is no cost to attend, but space is limited and registration in advance is appreciated.
New Hampshire’s Division of Forests and Lands is part of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. NHDFL’s mission is to protect and promote the values provided by trees, forests and natural communities. This mission is accomplished through responsible management of the state’s forested resources; by providing forest resource information and education to the public; and through the protection of these resources for the continuing benefit of the state’s citizens, visitors, and forest industry.
The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests is a private, non-profit land trust and forestry organization established in 1901. It currently holds more than 750 conservation easements statewide permanently protecting more than 135,000 acres of New Hampshire’s landscapes. The Forest Society also owns 191 forest reservations constituting more than 58,000 acres in 105 New Hampshire communities.
