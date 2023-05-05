Einbeck Delegation

A delegation made up of the Keene State College Concert Choir, along with faculty and staff, will travel to Einbeck, Germany, this month for a choral performance, part of a long-running cultural exchange between Keene and Einbeck.

This month, the Keene State College Concert Choir will travel to Keene’s partner city of Einbeck in Germany to participate in an eight-day choral-cultural exchange of community musicians.

The trip will mark the sixth exchange of this kind in a longtime friendship, first formed in 2002. The partner-city exchange gives civic leaders, young athletes, choral groups, and even quilters opportunity to travel, to forge long-distance friendships and to immerse themselves in a friendly foreign setting.

