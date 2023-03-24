As part of its ongoing collaboration with the New England Conservatory of Music, Music on Norway Pond will host an ensemble from the Klezmer Conservatory Band on Sunday. The performance will be held at Hancock’s Meetinghouse at 4 p.m.
A leading voice in the world of klezmer music and Yiddish song for over 40 years, the Klezmer Conservatory Band plays a repertoire ranging from Yiddish standards to dance medleys and more.
Over the years, the band has appeared at dozens of international music festivals in major venues across the United States, Europe and Australia and on 10 international broadcasts of “A Prairie Home Companion.”
This Sunday’s ensemble includes founder and band leader Hankus Netsky on keyboard and accordion, Eden MacAdam-Somer on violin and Yiddish vocals, and Ilene Stahl on clarinet.
Tickets are $25; students of all ages are free. For more information and tickets, visit musiconnorwaypond.org or call 603-525-9303.
