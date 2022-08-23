The Kiwanis Club of Keene held its 7th annual fundraising golf tournament on Friday, Aug. 5, at Bretwood Golf Course. The tournament raised over $13,000 that will go back to the community to support the Kiwanis mission of focusing on the vital needs of children — from hunger and health to safety, literacy and educational success. For the seventh consecutive year, all of the proceeds will be used to support Kiwanis-sponsored programs that improve the lives of local children.
“We are extremely grateful for the generosity and support from so many local businesses and community members,” tournament co-chair Dave Ganio said in a news release. “Thank you to all the sponsors and participants for helping to make this year’s tournament a great success. We would also like to thank Chuck and Bonnie Shortsleeve and the Bretwood staff for helping in the planning and execution of the tournament.”
Thirty-six teams participated in the tournament. First place team winners were: Men’s team: Kirke Parson, Rod Parsons, Max Butson and Ron Leslie; Women’s team: Barbara Patnode, Sandra Guptill, Gail Taylor and Linda Dickey; Mixed team: Russell Collins, Scott Olmstead, Liz Olmstead and Susan Newcomer. Second place team winners: Men’s team: Norman Miller, Scott Powers, Nate Pecor and Randy Shanon. Women’s team: Lucy Ryder, Amy Bodwell, Marsha MacDougal and Lucia Bergeron; Mixed team: Pete Smith, Eric Walther, Jackie Brown, Lori Gemmell.
