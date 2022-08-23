The Kiwanis Club of Keene held its 7th annual fundraising golf tournament on Friday, Aug. 5, at Bretwood Golf Course. The tournament raised over $13,000 that will go back to the community to support the Kiwanis mission of focusing on the vital needs of children — from hunger and health to safety, literacy and educational success. For the seventh consecutive year, all of the proceeds will be used to support Kiwanis-sponsored programs that improve the lives of local children.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity and support from so many local businesses and community members,” tournament co-chair Dave Ganio said in a news release. “Thank you to all the sponsors and participants for helping to make this year’s tournament a great success. We would also like to thank Chuck and Bonnie Shortsleeve and the Bretwood staff for helping in the planning and execution of the tournament.”

