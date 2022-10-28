The City of Keene Human Rights Committee is asking for input from Keene residents regarding community needs related to diversity, equity and inclusion.
The Human Rights Committee’s purpose is to encourage the elimination of barriers to a diverse and inclusive society and to support under-represented groups who may feel unwelcome in Keene.
The committee will use the input to create educational events that uphold the principles of social justice, non-violence, equity, diversity, inclusion and multiculturalism. The committee also welcomes volunteers at its events.
Each January, the committee celebrates and honors Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Jonathan Daniels with an annual lecture. Recordings of the last two year’s presentations, “Building the Beloved Community” and “Democracy’s Role in Promoting and Protecting Civil and Human Rights,” can be found at www.keenenh.gov/human-rights-committee. The committee also hosts a Juneteenth celebration downtown at Railroad Square and supports the Keene International Festival.
This year, the committee reviewed the Racial Justice and Community Safety Committee Report and will release an executive summary of further recommended actions and resources later this year, according to a news release.
The next meeting of the Human Rights Committee is Monday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m., on the second floor of the Recreation Center, 312 Washington St., Keene. Meetings are typically held on the first Mondays of the month. Communications may be sent to abohannon@keenenh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.