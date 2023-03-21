Each year, for more than three decades, and as part of Women’s History Month, Keene State College honors outstanding women of New Hampshire. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”
“Storytelling and the dissemination of news give important visibility to our collective history,” said Misty Kennedy, business manager for external events at the college. “We are fortunate to live in a region where so many women are dedicated to this important and lasting work, in so many forms.”
Categories are Keene State Student, Keene State Faculty or Staff, Greater Monadnock Region and State of New Hampshire. At an on-campus celebration Thursday, Keene State President Dr. Melinda Treadwell will present awards to five women: Melanie Plenda, Cecily Weisburgh, Jennifer Carroll, Dr. Marianne Salcetti, and Caitlin Howard.
This year’s honorees have been active in the news media — including print, radio, TV, blogs, podcasts, and social media — in education and in historical preservation. They are all consummate storytellers, Kennedy noted.
Plenda is an award-winning writer, publishing for local and national outlets; she is also director of the Granite State News Collaborative, a statewide multimedia news collaborative.
Weisburgh is co-executive editor of The Keene Sentinel; she joined The Sentinel as a general assignment reporter in 2001 and assumed increasing editing and leadership roles.
Carroll is Director of Education at the Historical Society of Cheshire County; she coordinates more than 150 public programs each year and leads the citizen archivist project “Recovering Black History in the Monadnock Region.”
Salcetti has spent her entire professional career telling the stories of her community; as a professor, she spent nearly two decades at Keene State College teaching students how to become storytellers.
Howard, a member of the student class of 2023 at Keene State College, is administrative executive editor of the school newspaper, The Equinox.
The on-campus recognition gala will be Thursday in the Mabel Brown Room, Lloyd P. Young Student Center, and will begin at 6 p.m. The award ceremony is open to the public. To RSVP, visit https://www.keene.edu/campus/diversity/women/.
