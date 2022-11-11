Beaubien

Beaubien

 Mike Morgan

Keene State College will host an interactive discussion event titled “Reporting on War” with Peabody award-winning journalist Jason Beaubien on Monday, Nov. 14, at noon.

Beaubien will host the discussion live over Zoom from Ukraine, where he is on assignment.

