The Keene State College Music Department has bestowed its Distinguished Alumni Award for 2022-23 to Heidi J. Welch, a member of the class of 1996, who serves as the director of music education at Castleton State University in Castleton, Vt.
The award was established in 2007 and is presented annually to an individual who, in the opinion of the college’s music faculty, has distinguished themself as a musician, music educator, or as a representative of Keene State College alumni.
“There are many successful music alumni who deserve our recognition, and the award serves to develop closer relationships with past graduates,” Sandra Howard, chair of the college’s music department, said in a news release.
Welch earned a B.M. in Music Education from Keene State College, a M.A. Ed. In Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment from New England College, and a Ph.D. in Education from Walden University.
Prior to joining the Castleton State University in 2019, Welch served as adjunct faculty at Keene State and facilitated music student teacher placements at Ithaca College. For 20 years, she taught band, chorus, guitar, music theory, and music electives as music director at Hillsboro-Deering High School. She also taught grades K-5 general music, beginner band, and elementary chorus in Claremont.
Welch is an active adjudicator, clinician and guest conductor throughout New Hampshire, and she serves as musical director for the Hillcat Summer Theatre, an educational theater program.
“I will forever be grateful for the home that Keene State College and especially the music department provided me 30 years ago as I entered as a Secondary English major who just wanted to play in Concert Band and sing in the Chorus,” Welch said in the release.
Welch is the 14th recipient of the award. The previous five honorees are Derek Shapiro, JoAnne Mead, Joseph Hartnett, Glen D’Eon and Ted Mann. She will receive the award when she delivers a guest lecture at Keene State in the spring, Howard said
For more information, contact the Keene State College music department at 603-358-2177.
