The Keene State College Music Department has bestowed its Distinguished Alumni Award for 2022-23 to Heidi J. Welch, a member of the class of 1996, who serves as the director of music education at Castleton State University in Castleton, Vt.

The award was established in 2007 and is presented annually to an individual who, in the opinion of the college’s music faculty, has distinguished themself as a musician, music educator, or as a representative of Keene State College alumni.

