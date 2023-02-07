The Keene Senior Center has welcomed four new members to its Board of Directors: Alfrieda Englund, Paula Flemming, Beth Lorenz and Cameron Tease.
Englund, “known as Dita,” has served many years in the non-profit world as a volunteer and board member of numerous organizations, including the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music, Arts Alive, the Ladies Charitable Society, MAPS Counseling Service, and the Stoddard Historical Society. A former English teacher at Keene High School, she has served on the Stoddard School Board since 2002, and as chair since 2007. She lives with her husband, Bob, in Munsonville.
Flemming and her husband, Donald, of Stoddard were founding members of Cheshire Village at Home, a program of the Keene Senior Center that offers older adults an affordable option for staying in their own homes when transportation and household chores become difficult. Her long history of volunteerism includes work with The Samaritans, a suicide-prevention organization, and the Court-Appointed Special Advocates of New Hampshire, which advocates for children in the courts in cases of abuse or neglect.
Lorenz has worked as a financial advisor with Edward Jones since 2020 on West Street in Keene serving families and small businesses in Keene, its surrounding communities, and multiple states. She lives with her husband and two children in Fitzwilliam, where she chairs the Economic Committee, and served on the subcommittee that returned the local farmer’s market back into a thriving asset to Fitzwilliam. She also serves on the Fitzwilliam Library Board of Trustees.
Tease has lived in the Monadnock Region for the past 40 years, where he has worked for a number of local businesses and non-profits and has served as a community volunteer. He previously served as executive director of the Keene Senior Center, retiring in 2021. He has also worked at Monadnock United Way, Markem-Imaje, Masiello Insurance and the Peerless Insurance Company. He is currently on the Cedarcrest Center Board of Trustees, is a Monadnock Family Services Incorporator, and is a member of Rotary Club of Keene. He lives in Keene and is married to Dixie Gurian.
Noting the incredible amount of past volunteer service of the four new Board members, Senior Center Executive Director Mary Jensen expressed her confidence that they will help the organization fulfill its mission of serving as a community focal point for adults 50 years and better in the Monadnock region. The Senior Center offers exercise and social programs at 70 Court Street in Keene. For additional information contact Jensen at 603-352-5037 or email mjensen@thekeeneseniorcenter.org.
