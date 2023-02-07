The Keene Senior Center has welcomed four new members to its Board of Directors: Alfrieda Englund, Paula Flemming, Beth Lorenz and Cameron Tease.

Englund, “known as Dita,” has served many years in the non-profit world as a volunteer and board member of numerous organizations, including the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music, Arts Alive, the Ladies Charitable Society, MAPS Counseling Service, and the Stoddard Historical Society. A former English teacher at Keene High School, she has served on the Stoddard School Board since 2002, and as chair since 2007. She lives with her husband, Bob, in Munsonville.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.