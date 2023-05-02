As the Keene Rotary Club celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding in 1923, the club is again offering interest-free loans to college students from the Keene area, a program which was started more than 50 years ago.
The club looks to award interest-free loans to students who will be full-time college juniors or seniors entering the fall semester this year. The maximum individual loan opportunity has been increased this year to $5,000. Loans are available to graduates of Keene, Monadnock Regional or other public high schools in the Club’s Keene service area. The student must currently maintain a legal residence in Cheshire County and the loan will require two guarantors, usually the student’s parents.
Loan proceeds may be used toward tuition, fees, books and related expenses for the students’ academic year 2023-2024. Loans are to be repaid without interest over the four years immediately following graduation. Loan applications are evaluated based on demonstrated financial need and educational performance to date. Application forms are available now and must be submitted by June 15, 2023.
For more details or to request an application, contact the Keene Rotary Club: Educational Loan Committee, P.O. Box 126, Keene, NH 03431-0126 or email info@keenerotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.