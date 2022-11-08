Rotary Club of Keene is celebrating 100 years of service to the community.

The Rotary Club of Keene is developing plans for a year of celebration which began recently with participation in the local Window Dressers project, in which 20 local homes were fitted with 191 insulating window inserts. The Window Dressers project was coordinated through the City of Keene Energy and Climate Committee. The Rotary Club paid for 100 of the window inserts in recognition of the upcoming 100th anniversary of their founding and provided a team of Rotarians to help with the construction of the inserts.

