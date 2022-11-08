Rotary Club of Keene is celebrating 100 years of service to the community.
The Rotary Club of Keene is developing plans for a year of celebration which began recently with participation in the local Window Dressers project, in which 20 local homes were fitted with 191 insulating window inserts. The Window Dressers project was coordinated through the City of Keene Energy and Climate Committee. The Rotary Club paid for 100 of the window inserts in recognition of the upcoming 100th anniversary of their founding and provided a team of Rotarians to help with the construction of the inserts.
On Nov. 8, 1922, Wallace E. Mason, Keene Normal School President, called five local businessmen to a meeting on the campus at Parker Hall in order to present the idea that the growing city of Keene would be a good location for a Rotary Club. The first Rotary Club had been formed in Chicago in 1905 with the objective to add friendship to business and to provide good works within the community. The idea caught on as businessmen formed Rotary Clubs across the country.
Mason invited C. Gale Shedd, a pharmacist who owned Bullard and Shedd Drug Store; Chester Jordan, a lawyer and later judge; Wallace L. Mason, president of the Keene National Bank; William Pearson, owner of a furniture factory; and Alfred Dennis, manager of the Golding-Keene Company which operated a large feldspar mine near town, to join the discussion. The result was the formation of Rotary Club of Keene which was then chartered by Rotary International Jan. 19, 1923.
