Keene Public Library is offering numerous programs for children, teens and families during school vacation weeks.
This year, during the February school break, the special activities are all space-themed and relate to the temporary exhibition “Moon, Mars, and Beyond,” which will be displayed at the library through March 24.
Activities include a chance to learn about the night sky inside the Montshire’s Museum’s traveling StarLab; “The Martian Challenge,” in which kids ages five and up create their own Martian using craft materials; and a chance to design a space station and review the parts needed to meet the living requirements for humans to live and work in space.
Keene Public Library is one of eight libraries nationwide to host “Moon, Mars, and Beyond,” a traveling exhibition meant to excite and educate the community about human spaceflight, human spaceflight, the International Space Station, and NASA’s next big step to land the first woman on the moon.
