Keene Public Library has announced the addition of holds lockers for all hours material pick-up available to Keene Public Library cardholders. The lockers are designed to provide the public with more flexibility for accessing library books and media outside the library’s regular hours. The green lockers are located outside the Winter Street entrance of the library.
Library patrons will be able to arrange to pick up materials at the exterior lockers at any time, on any day of the week. The Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant smart lockers offer secure, weather-proof delivery of library materials. Cars can pull up to the handicapped accessible flat curb, directly adjacent to a well-lit area.
To use the service, patrons may choose lockers as a pick-up location when placing items on hold using Keene-Link, the library’s online catalog, the Library Anyway app, or by calling 603-352-0157. Borrowers will be notified when materials are ready to be picked up. Holds are available for seven days upon receiving the notification. Borrowers must have their library card available when they pick up materials to scan their library card number to open the locker door and access items.
The new locker system is funded by an American Rescue Act Plan of 2021 facilitated by the New Hampshire State Library.
Keene Public Library is at 60 Winter Street. For more information about the new locker system and requesting materials for pick up, visit www.KeenePublicLibrary.org or call 603-352-0157.
