Keene Public Library has announced the addition of holds lockers for all hours material pick-up available to Keene Public Library cardholders. The lockers are designed to provide the public with more flexibility for accessing library books and media outside the library’s regular hours. The green lockers are located outside the Winter Street entrance of the library.

Library patrons will be able to arrange to pick up materials at the exterior lockers at any time, on any day of the week. The Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant smart lockers offer secure, weather-proof delivery of library materials. Cars can pull up to the handicapped accessible flat curb, directly adjacent to a well-lit area.

