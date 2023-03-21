Keene Pride is partnering with the Farm Cafe in downtown Keene to offer a free monthly youth book club for teens ages 13-17. It will be held Mondays at 4 p.m. The group will be facilitated by Eliza Komisar, co-chair of the Keene Pride Youth Outreach Committee.

The Farm Cafe at 12 Emerald St., Keene, is donating its space to host the book club. Twelve spots are available for attendees, who do not have to be accompanied by an adult to participate. The cafe will be closed and refreshments will not be available.

