Keene Pride has teamed up with Fireworks Restaurant in Keene to host the city’s inaugural Drag Brunch on Sunday, July 31. This event is a fundraiser for Keene Pride in advance of Pride Week events, Sept. 11-18.

Host Miss Ginger Soulless will be joined by Kali Ana, JJ Marvel, Chichi Marvel and Obscura Freakshow Marvel. Miss Ginger Soulless and Kali Ana recently entertained audiences at the Marlborough House in June with their dramatic flair and dance moves.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.