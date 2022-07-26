Keene Pride has teamed up with Fireworks Restaurant in Keene to host the city’s inaugural Drag Brunch on Sunday, July 31. This event is a fundraiser for Keene Pride in advance of Pride Week events, Sept. 11-18.
Host Miss Ginger Soulless will be joined by Kali Ana, JJ Marvel, Chichi Marvel and Obscura Freakshow Marvel. Miss Ginger Soulless and Kali Ana recently entertained audiences at the Marlborough House in June with their dramatic flair and dance moves.
The brunch menu offers scrambled eggs, bacon, turkey sausage patties, breakfast potatoes, assorted pastries, vegetarian quiche, Caesar salad, carved honey roasted ham, roasted garlic mac and cheese, focaccia bread, spicy brown and maple mustards. Drinks are not included.
Tickets are $52 which includes brunch, the show and a $2 credit card processing fee. Two seatings are available: 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to www.keenepride.org/brunch. There is a strong language warning for this show.
The mission of Keene Pride is to promote the visibility of LGBTQ+ people in the Monadnock Region and built a coalition of services, organizations and businesses that embrace and serve the LGBTQ+ population. To contact Keene Pride, email general@keenepride.com. Upcoming event information can be found at www.keenepride.org.
