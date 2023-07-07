The Keene Lions Club will perform the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” on Friday, July 14, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 15, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at the Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts in Keene.

For the past 35 years, The Keene Lions Club has been producing a winter musical to raise money for its many charitable endeavors, including sponsoring camperships, supporting eyesight screenings and diabetes awareness, and contributing to many community projects in the Monadnock Region.

