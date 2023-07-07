The Keene Lions Club will perform the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” on Friday, July 14, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 15, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at the Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts in Keene.
For the past 35 years, The Keene Lions Club has been producing a winter musical to raise money for its many charitable endeavors, including sponsoring camperships, supporting eyesight screenings and diabetes awareness, and contributing to many community projects in the Monadnock Region.
“Little Shop of Horrors” follows a skid row floral assistant who becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers a mysterious plant with a craving for fresh blood. This musical adaptation of a 1960 horror film features a score by Alan Menken and a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman.
Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Deanna Zilske, features choreography by Kristen Leach, vocal coaching by JoAnne Mead, collaborative pianist Kyle Trombley, and performances by Andrew Freeman, Sally Regentine, Jacob Carroll, Kevin Royce and Andrew Flaherty. The cast also includes Ren Doyle, Sarah Flower, Meagan Dame, Natalia Chiume, Laura Carbonneau, Hannah Driscoll-Carignan and Brandon Norman. The puppets were designed and lent to the Lions by Noah Harrell of Kimball Union Academy.
Tickets cost $25-$30 and can be purchased by going to MoCo Arts at 40 Roxbury St. in Keene between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or by calling 603-357-2100. Tickets are not sold online and are non-refundable. A ticketing fee will be applied at the time of purchase.
