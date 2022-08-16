The Keene High School class of 1970 is set to hold its 52nd anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Keene Country Club. The reunion will be held from 6-11 p.m.

Additionally, a tour of Keene High School will be held at 9 a.m., followed by golf at the Country Club at 11 a.m. and a hike around Goose Pond at 1 p.m.

