We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
The Keene Family YMCA will celebrate Juneteenth this year by offering those who visit the Y from June 17 to June 20 a chance to walk the Freedom Journey Trail — an interpretive trail on the YMCA grounds featuring a series of learning opportunities, highlighting some of the important historical events that have shaped the ongoing freedom struggle of Black Americans.
The YMCA collaborated with several other organizations to put together a busy schedule for the weekend, with something for everyone to enjoy.
The weekend schedule includes:
Friday, June 17
6 p.m. at the Keene Public Library — Free family dinner followed by a performance by Keene hip hop artist Edwin Owusa
9 p.m. at Yahso Jamaican Grille — Juneteenth Celebration Posh DJ Party
Saturday, June 18
9-11 a.m. at the Keene Family YMCA — guided Freedom Trail walk
11a.m.-noon at the Keene Family YMCA — conversation about health and race
11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Railroad Square — the City of Keene’s Juneteenth celebration featuring a performance by TJ Wheeler and Rev. Lillian Buckley at 1 p.m.
2:30 pm at St. James Episcopal Church — Gospel Concert with Boston based gospel choir, Joyful Voices of Inspiration
Additionally, the Freedom Journey Trail will be available for self-guided trail walks through Monday, June 20.
The weekend’s events are the product of a collaboration between several organizations in the community, including the Y, the Keene Public Library, and St. James Episcopal Church.
The Keene Public Library will be also present at both Railroad Square and the Keene Family YMCA on Saturday handing out free books featuring Black characters, while supplies last.
Juneteenth T-shirts will be available for $20 each at the Keene Family YMCA. A portion of the proceeds from T-shirt sales will go toward the Y’s newly established BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) Scholarship Fund, which provides full membership at the Keene Family YMCA for people of color in our community.
This year’s celebration is sponsored in part by: Antioch University, Dartmouth Health, Franklin Pierce University, Keene Public Library, Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Coalition, Monadnock Food Co-op, Nova Arts/Brewbaker’s Café/Terra Nova Coffee Roasters, St. James Episcopal Church, Sweetwater Distillery and Yahso Jamaican Grille.
To learn more about this Juneteenth celebration, visit keeneymca.org or call 603-352-6002.