The Keene Family YMCA is preparing for the return of its annual fundraising gala, the Sneaker Ball, on Saturday, April 1, from 6-11 p.m. in the YMCA gymnasium. The event hasn’t been held in its original format since 2019, though there was a “Recess Edition” of the event held in August 2021 which allowed supporters of the Y to come together in an outdoor setting.

“We couldn’t be more excited to finally bring the traditional Sneaker Ball back to the Y,” Michael Blume, Director of Development and Community Impact at the Keene Family YMCA, said in a news release. “Sneaker Ball is our most important fundraiser of the year, with proceeds benefiting our Membership for All program which enables us to provide financial assistance to those who need it, and keeps our programs and services accessible to those who need them most.”

