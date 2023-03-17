The Keene Family YMCA is preparing for the return of its annual fundraising gala, the Sneaker Ball, on Saturday, April 1, from 6-11 p.m. in the YMCA gymnasium. The event hasn’t been held in its original format since 2019, though there was a “Recess Edition” of the event held in August 2021 which allowed supporters of the Y to come together in an outdoor setting.
“We couldn’t be more excited to finally bring the traditional Sneaker Ball back to the Y,” Michael Blume, Director of Development and Community Impact at the Keene Family YMCA, said in a news release. “Sneaker Ball is our most important fundraiser of the year, with proceeds benefiting our Membership for All program which enables us to provide financial assistance to those who need it, and keeps our programs and services accessible to those who need them most.”
The evening will feature dinner, cocktails, music and dancing, all while supporting the YMCA and their mission to strengthen community. This year’s theme is “A Knight of Medieval Foolery,” playing on the event date — April Fool’s Day.
The event is being catered by Tempesta’s Restaurant, with bar service being provided by Sweetwater Farm & Distillery. DJ Ray Ray will be handling the music, and representatives from the N.H. Renaissance Faire will be in attendance in full medieval regalia to help bring the theme to life.
The event will also include a live auction and a sneaker contest judged by Ted McGreer of Ted’s Shoe & Sport. The event will also include a silent auction which will open online on March 22 and close on the night of the event.
The 2023 Sneaker Ball is sponsored by Dartmouth Health, Fenton Family Dealerships, and NBT Bank, with additional support from Savings Bank of Walpole, Hamblet Electric, NH Trust, Sweetwater Farm & Distillery, Main Street America, Clark Mortenson, Edward Jones, Silver Direct, Brewbaker’s, Harris Construction, SymQuest, The Richard’s Group, Ted’s Shoe & Sport and Gavin Key Films.
Tickets to the 2023 Sneaker Ball are $75 per person, or $650 for a table of 10. Tickets can be purchased online at https://keeneymca.org/sneaker-ball or by calling 603-283-5256.
