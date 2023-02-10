The Keene Elm City Rotary Scholarship Committee is seeking applications for its Unsung Hero Scholarship and Ken Jue Scholarship.
The club’s annual Unsung Hero Scholarship recognizes individuals of the Monadnock Region who have engaged in significant service above self. Such service may be to his or her community, place of worship, school or family and may have come at a cost to that person’s academic or personal career. The Ken Jue Scholarship recognizes an individual who meets the above description and has personal experience in or plans to study or work in the areas of mental health, physical health, social work or advocacy for inclusion of marginalized persons.
The Ken Jue Scholarship was created last year, after the death of long-time Rotary member Ken Jue. Jue was active in non-profits throughout the Monadnock Region and beyond, especially in mental health advocacy. During his tenure as CEO of Monadnock Family Services from 1998 to 2011 he developed the inSHAPE program, a national health and wellness program designed to improve the outcomes of individuals living with serious mental illness. He also served on the boards of Keene Schools, Monadnock United Way and the Keene Public Library.
Applicants must be a Monadnock Region resident, at least 16 years old, already accepted to an accredited institution of further learning or training and in need financial support. Applications must be received by March 31.
“You don’t have to be a full-time college student in a degree awarding institution to win this scholarship. It is designed to include part-time students who are enrolled in the trades, continuing education and certifications,” said Marti Fiske, Chair of the Scholarship Committee, in a news release.
Applications must include endorsements from three people who have seen the candidate’s community service. Award decisions are based entirely on the written application and references.
Applications may be mailed to Keene Elm City Rotary Scholarship Committee, Keene Elm City Rotary Club, P.O. Box 1786, Keene NH 03431, or emailed to martifiske@gmail.com
