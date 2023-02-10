The Keene Elm City Rotary Scholarship Committee is seeking applications for its Unsung Hero Scholarship and Ken Jue Scholarship.

The club’s annual Unsung Hero Scholarship recognizes individuals of the Monadnock Region who have engaged in significant service above self. Such service may be to his or her community, place of worship, school or family and may have come at a cost to that person’s academic or personal career. The Ken Jue Scholarship recognizes an individual who meets the above description and has personal experience in or plans to study or work in the areas of mental health, physical health, social work or advocacy for inclusion of marginalized persons.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.