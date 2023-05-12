Terry Williams

Terry Williams, outgoing president and chief operating officer of The Keene Sentinel, accepts the Paul Harris Fellow Award during a meeting of the Keene Elm City Rotary Club on May 4.

The Keene Elm City Rotary Club presented outgoing President and Chief Operating Officer of The Keene Sentinel Terry Williams with a Paul Harris Fellow award in recognition of his hard work and dedication to the Keene community and Monadnock Region over the last 10 years. A Paul Harris Fellow award is the single highest recognition that one can receive from Rotary. Williams was honored at the club’s weekly meeting on May 4.

Now, as the Senior Advisor of Audience and Community Engagement, Williams will work with the incoming President and COO of The Keene Sentinel Sean Burke on his transition over the next few months.

