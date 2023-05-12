The Keene Elm City Rotary Club presented outgoing President and Chief Operating Officer of The Keene Sentinel Terry Williams with a Paul Harris Fellow award in recognition of his hard work and dedication to the Keene community and Monadnock Region over the last 10 years. A Paul Harris Fellow award is the single highest recognition that one can receive from Rotary. Williams was honored at the club’s weekly meeting on May 4.
Now, as the Senior Advisor of Audience and Community Engagement, Williams will work with the incoming President and COO of The Keene Sentinel Sean Burke on his transition over the next few months.
“Receiving the Paul Harris Award from Rotary is just such a special honor for me,” Williams said. “My father-in-law received this award as a member of the East Hartford (Conn.) Rotary, and I know what a big deal it was for him. I’m humbled to be among those who have been given this honor and so grateful to Keene Elm City Rotary for thinking of me, and to The Sentinel for providing the platform to contribute to the community.”
Rotarian Craig Stockwell presented Williams with the Paul Harris Fellow Award. “The work that Terry Williams has done for the Keene Sentinel has been focused on building and maintaining a sense of community in featuring the local stories and creating events to honor and recognize community members for their spectacular work,” Stockwell said. “We congratulate The Sentinel and Terry Williams on being an anchor to our community and in giving this community, on a daily basis, a sense of itself.”
Williams played a key role in creating, managing and executing The Ewing Arts awards in partnership with Monadnock Arts Alive! Now in its ninth year, the awards are presented annually to area artists in recognition of artistic excellence and community involvement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.