The Insurance Source in Keene has earned a 2022 Make More Happen Award through Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance, which recognizes its volunteerism with Keene Elm City Rotary Club (KECR) and commitment to making a positive community impact. The award includes an initial $5,000 donation with a chance to double the amount to $10,000 that will directly benefit KECR.

Starting this week, the story of The Insurance Source and KECR will be spotlighted on the official Make More Happen microsite at www.agentgiving.com/The-Insurance-Source where supporters can vote to help the team reach their donation goal. If the featured story receives at least 500 votes — shares to social media and comments on their story — the donation will be increased to $10,000.

