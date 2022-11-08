The Insurance Source in Keene has earned a 2022 Make More Happen Award through Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance, which recognizes its volunteerism with Keene Elm City Rotary Club (KECR) and commitment to making a positive community impact. The award includes an initial $5,000 donation with a chance to double the amount to $10,000 that will directly benefit KECR.
Starting this week, the story of The Insurance Source and KECR will be spotlighted on the official Make More Happen microsite at www.agentgiving.com/The-Insurance-Source where supporters can vote to help the team reach their donation goal. If the featured story receives at least 500 votes — shares to social media and comments on their story — the donation will be increased to $10,000.
The Insurance Source President and KECR’s Fundraiser Committee Chair, Cheryl Belair, alongside her team, have contributed over 250 hours of volunteer time towards the club’s various community projects, according to a news release. This includes the ‘Move Everyday Sneaker Project’ where the club provides brand new, individually fitted sneakers to every second grader in Cheshire County, donating nearly 700 pairs annually. In an effort to eradicate childhood hunger, the rotary also played a part in creating “MUCH” Monadnock Understands Childhood Hunger, a collaboration of several nonprofit organizations that are working on the growing problem of childhood hunger. The agency has volunteered their time delivering food to families and children in need who do not have access to meals outside of school.
