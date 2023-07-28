The Keene Elm City Rotary Scholarship Committee awarded six Monadnock area students nearly $7,500 for the club’s Unsung Hero and Ken Jue Scholarships.

Keisha Somero was awarded both the inaugural Ken Jue Scholarship and an Unsung Hero Scholarship. Somero is a graduate of Liberty University Online Academy. She is studying to be an LNA at River Valley Community College.

