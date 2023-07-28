The Keene Elm City Rotary Scholarship Committee awarded six Monadnock area students nearly $7,500 for the club’s Unsung Hero and Ken Jue Scholarships.
Keisha Somero was awarded both the inaugural Ken Jue Scholarship and an Unsung Hero Scholarship. Somero is a graduate of Liberty University Online Academy. She is studying to be an LNA at River Valley Community College.
Other winners of the Unsung Hero scholarship:
Evelyn Proctor, a 2023 graduate from UNH, earned a Bachelor of Arts in biochemistry, molecular and cellular biology. Proctor is enrolled in an accelerated master’s degree in biochemistry at UNH and is working on skin cancer research.
Isabella Tommila, a 2023 graduate from Monadnock Regional High, will attend Keene State College as a criminal justice major with a minor in psychology. Tommila plans to be a child welfare advocate.
Annie Henderson, who has a Bachelor of Science in general biology and a Master of Arts in liberal arts from Saint Michael’s College, will be graduating with a Master of Science in environmental studies and environmental education from Antioch University this year.
Sean Nelligan, a 2023 graduate of Our Lady of Mercy High School, will study music technology at Keene State College.
Austin Wyman, a 2022 graduate of Monadnock Regional High and the N.H. Fire Academy, is studying fire science and EMT at Lakes Region Community College.
Elm City Rotary’s annual Unsung Hero Scholarship recognizes individuals of the Monadnock Region who have engaged in significant service above self. Such service may be to their community, place of worship, school or family and may have come at a cost to that personal academic or personal career.
The Ken Jue Scholarship recognizes an individual who meets the above description and has personal experience in or plans to study or work in the areas of mental health, physical health, social work or advocacy for inclusion of marginalized persons. The Ken Jue Scholarship was created in 2022, after the death of long-time Rotary member Ken Jue. Jue was active in nonprofits throughout the Monadnock Region and beyond, especially in mental health advocacy.
Since the scholarship committee’s inception in 2002, the Keene Elm City Rotary Club has awarded over $98,500 to 53 individuals.
