Tom and Heather Minkler of Keene have been selected to receive the Monadnock Good Scout Award. They are being honored for consistently exhibiting the primary values that Scouting was founded on good character and participatory citizenship.
The Minklers will receive their awards at an early evening reception celebrating them and Scouting in the Monadnock Region on Thursday, April 6, at the Showroom at the Colonial Arts Center, 20 Commercial St., Keene.
The Good Scout Award Luncheon recognizes Tom and Heather Minkler for their contributions to the community and raises funds to support the character-building programs of the Boy Scouts of America. The Daniel Webster Council, Boy Scouts of America is one of the largest youth serving organizations in New Hampshire and serves over 400 youth in the Monadnock Region, including male and female Cub Scouts, boys and girls in the updated Scouts BSA program, and young men and women involved in the BSA’s Venturing and Exploring programs.
