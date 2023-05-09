The Keene Cheshiremen, an a cappella chorus, is offering free singing lessons for men and women of all ages.
Called “Ready, Set, Sing!”, the series of six weekly lessons, open to both seasoned and aspiring singers, will begin on Tuesday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at the Hannah Grimes Center at 25 Roxbury St.
“It is a tremendous opportunity to learn,” Steve Salamin, long-time member of the Cheshiremen, said in a news release. “The program will motivate singers to sing better and additionally, offer specific training exercises to enhance vocal production ... and other information about the benefits of singing.”
Following each class, participants are invited to remain for refreshments and enjoy the camaraderie of the Cheshiremen as they rehearse.
The Cheshiremen Chorus has been singing in Keene and the Monadnock Region for more than 70 years. With its mission to connect people and support youth music programs, enriching lives through singing, the Cheshiremen and its quartets perform in the greater community and at private events throughout Monadnock Region and welcome individuals of all ages who share a love of music, singing and service.
Registration is open now. Those who sign up may attend one lesson or all; no musical experience is necessary. Information, www.cheshiremen.org/readysetsing or 877-312-7467.
