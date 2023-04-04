The Paul Harris Fellowship award, Rotary’s highest honor, was presented on March 20 to Judge Patricia Whalen at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Keene.

Judge Whalen described to members the efforts of the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ), of which she‘s a member, to evacuate and resettle women judges and their families from Afghanistan since August 2021, when the Taliban took control of Kabul. In its ongoing effort, the IAWJ has succeeded in rescuing 200 of about 250 women judges from Afghanistan.

