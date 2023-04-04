The Paul Harris Fellowship award, Rotary’s highest honor, was presented on March 20 to Judge Patricia Whalen at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Keene.
Judge Whalen described to members the efforts of the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ), of which she‘s a member, to evacuate and resettle women judges and their families from Afghanistan since August 2021, when the Taliban took control of Kabul. In its ongoing effort, the IAWJ has succeeded in rescuing 200 of about 250 women judges from Afghanistan.
The Paul Harris Fellowship is named in honor of Rotary‘s founder, Paul Harris, a Chicago-based attorney who, in 1905, started Rotary International with three business associates as a humanitarian organization aimed at gathering diverse people together and improving relationships in his home city. The Fellowship was established in 1957 to express appreciation and recognition for Paul Harris’s contributions to both Rotary International and the ethical principles that serve as the organization‘s foundation. Judge Whalen was selected by the Rotary Club of Keene to receive this award in recognition of her commitment to helping those in need, thereby exemplifying the principles of the Paul Harris Foundation.
Through her professional career, Judge Whalen has sought justice for the victims of those who abuse their power. Her advocacy began in the 1970s when she entered Vermont Law School to gain the legal skills required in family law practice to address domestic violence. She has since served as a special advisor to the War Crimes Chamber at the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as an international judge in the War Crimes Chamber in Sarajevo, as project director of the Vermont Afghan Women Judges Judicial Education Project, as adviser to the War Crimes Research Office in Washington, D.C., and as advisor to The Center for Peacebuilding in the town of Sanski Most, Bosnia and Herzegovina. In addition to her membership in the International Association of Women Judges, Whalen belongs to the Vermont Bar Association.
As an active member of the IAWJ, Judge Whalen organized the Afghan Women Judges Judicial Education Project to bring women jurists from Afghanistan to visit Vermont and Washington, D.C., thereby enabling them to see firsthand the workings of an orderly and independent judicial system. This activity helped undergird the rescue and resettlement effort that she addressed while presenting to the Rotary Club of Keene. Her lifetime of humanitarian work inspired the Club to present her with a Paul Harris Award.
