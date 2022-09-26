The Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) recently announced Jeff Littleton as its 2022 Educator of the Year.
Each year, the organization honors an individual or organization in recognition of efforts the recipient has undertaken to steward a conservation ethic and awareness through personal and professional work, in any form of education that takes.
Littleton created Moosewood Ecological in 2002, which has supported the Monadnock Region’s conservation goals through providing comprehensive ecological consulting services to the community. To learn more about Moosewood Ecological, visit: https://moosewoodecological.com/
Littleton, who grew up in Southwest Georgia, earned a Bachelor of Science in biology with a focus in wildlife ecology from Georgia Southern University and his master’s degree from Antioch University New England. He eventually settled in the Monadnock Region with his son Eli and wife, Amanda Littleton.
Throughout the past 20 years, Littleton has immersed himself in conservation projects throughout the region. One project that he is especially proud of is one that he has been working on since 2008 with the Bear Hill Conservancy in Lyme. For 14 years, Littleton has consulted for 16,000 acres which is actively being put into conservation easement.
Littleton will be awarded at CCCD’s 77th Annual Celebration on Wednesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Keene Country Club. The public is invited, but registration is required at https://celebrateCCCD.eventbrite.com.
