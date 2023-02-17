On Monday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m., the first day of the Jaffrey-Rindge winter school vacation, the Jaffrey Public Library will host thereminist C.G. Martiello for a unique musical experience to introduce the theremin, the only instrument played without ever actually being touched.
Since the turn of the 20th century, this bizarre device has been enchanting audiences around the world, from the concert hall to classic rock to the silver screen. The world’s oldest electronic instrument, the theremin produces strange, ghostly and otherworldly sounds that could only be described as purely science fiction, with the musician never touching the device itself.
Martiello, of New Hampshire, will introduce the instrument in an educational performance. Part history, part science, part concert, he will explore the story of its creation, how it works, and how the theremin has come to help shape the face of modern sound, hidden in film scores, and a tour of sound effects.
The presentation and concert will be followed by a workshop and question-and-answer session where the audience will be able to get a lesson and test the device “hands-on.”
The free, special event is family-friendly and open to all ages, children through adult.
The library encourages registration by calling 603-532-7301. Caregiver attendance is required for children under age 10.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5. Also, parents get their own book on strategies to promote brain development in their children - all wrapped in a cozy flannel blanket. Retailing for $43, the books and blanket will be delivered to whomever you choose, or you can have Impact Monadnock choose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.