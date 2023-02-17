Theremin

C.G. Martiello plays the theremin, a unique electronic musical instrument.

On Monday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m., the first day of the Jaffrey-Rindge winter school vacation, the Jaffrey Public Library will host thereminist C.G. Martiello for a unique musical experience to introduce the theremin, the only instrument played without ever actually being touched.

Since the turn of the 20th century, this bizarre device has been enchanting audiences around the world, from the concert hall to classic rock to the silver screen. The world’s oldest electronic instrument, the theremin produces strange, ghostly and otherworldly sounds that could only be described as purely science fiction, with the musician never touching the device itself.

