Jaffrey is set to hold its 250th Jubilee Celebration this year.

As part of the celebration, the town is sponsoring a special “Salute to Veterans” which will take place on Saturday, June 17, at the Meeting House in Jaffrey Center. The day starts off at 12:30 p.m. with a guided tour of the Old Burying Grounds behind the Meeting House. At 2 p.m. the program will begin with an invocation by Father Wilfred Deschamps of Saint Patrick Church, followed by the singing of the national anthem by Conant High School graduate, Jenna Harvey.

