Jaffrey is set to hold its 250th Jubilee Celebration this year.
As part of the celebration, the town is sponsoring a special “Salute to Veterans” which will take place on Saturday, June 17, at the Meeting House in Jaffrey Center. The day starts off at 12:30 p.m. with a guided tour of the Old Burying Grounds behind the Meeting House. At 2 p.m. the program will begin with an invocation by Father Wilfred Deschamps of Saint Patrick Church, followed by the singing of the national anthem by Conant High School graduate, Jenna Harvey.
Each of the wars and engagements in which Jaffrey citizens fought, beginning with the Revolutionary War, will be introduced, and the names of known casualties will be read. There will also be a special tribute to John Fuller who is one of two Silver Star recipients from Jaffrey; the other one was Glendon Barnett. Joining the tribute will be representatives of the New Hampshire National Guard in full battle dress and re-enactors from the Yankee Division, as well as Revolutionary and Civil War re-enactors.
The Revolutionary War and the Civil War flags will be visible in remembrance of Jaffrey veterans who lost their lives in those wars. The program will conclude with a rendering of “Taps” by former band director Lenny Holmes. Rev. Steve Miller of the First Church of Jaffrey will then offer the benediction.
A chicken barbecue will be held from 5-7 p.m. on the downtown common with the Temple Band performing on the bandstand, followed by the presentation of “Saving Private Ryan” at 7 p.m., which is being co-sponsored by The Park Theater.
