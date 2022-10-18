Rudra Aryal, a natural science professor at Franklin Pierce University, recently spoke to fellow members of the Jaffrey-Rindge Rotary Club about his journey to America from Nepal and what U.S. citizenship means to him.

Recounting his birth in a house that also accommodated 15 cows, he told of how all babies were born at home and no records were kept — dates of birth were always a mystery, according to his 81-year-old mother who recently visited the Monadnock Region.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.