Rudra Aryal, a natural science professor at Franklin Pierce University, recently spoke to fellow members of the Jaffrey-Rindge Rotary Club about his journey to America from Nepal and what U.S. citizenship means to him.
Recounting his birth in a house that also accommodated 15 cows, he told of how all babies were born at home and no records were kept — dates of birth were always a mystery, according to his 81-year-old mother who recently visited the Monadnock Region.
Aryal’s early memories of education included a seed planted by a teacher in 7th grade who mentioned America and instilled a quest to learn English and someday go to the United States. He excelled in his studies and won a scholarship to Trichondra University for an Master if Scuebce in physics. After four years as a teaching assistant, his dream of coming to America was fulfilled as he achieved a Ph.D. from the University of Miami with extensive research, continuing to this day on origins of air pollution from around the world. With four years as professor at Eckerd College in Tampa, a new dream formed to provide a New England secondary education experience for his two daughters.
Settling into the Monadnock Region, seeing his family happy, and achieving U.S. citizenship has added to his very optimistic outlook on life. “This is my home, I am very happy here — I love New Hampshire, Franklin Pierce and very much Rotary, because of its positive thinking and plans which help others,” he said at the Oct. 6 breakfast meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.