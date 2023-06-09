Modern libraries are not always quiet places. While the Jaffrey Public Library has an entire floor of the library devoted to quiet workspaces, its other floors are often noisy, bustling with activity and programs for all ages. Last Friday, as lightning and thunder threatened opening day of TEAM Jaffrey’s Farmers Market, in its first year being held on the library lawn, TEAM Jaffrey Executive Director, Tarah Castiglioni and Jaffrey Public Library Director, Julie Perrin enacted their contingency plans and moved the market and even the live music inside the library.

Being the first day of the market season, both the library and TEAM Jaffrey used social media to get the word out that the market would go on.

