Modern libraries are not always quiet places. While the Jaffrey Public Library has an entire floor of the library devoted to quiet workspaces, its other floors are often noisy, bustling with activity and programs for all ages. Last Friday, as lightning and thunder threatened opening day of TEAM Jaffrey’s Farmers Market, in its first year being held on the library lawn, TEAM Jaffrey Executive Director, Tarah Castiglioni and Jaffrey Public Library Director, Julie Perrin enacted their contingency plans and moved the market and even the live music inside the library.
Being the first day of the market season, both the library and TEAM Jaffrey used social media to get the word out that the market would go on.
Twelve of the usual 17 vendors attended with nearly 70 visitors. “The music was so festive and fun, and we were really happy to be able to support the farmers who also support our food security and food literacy programs at the library,” said Perrin. “It worked out so well,” said Castiglioni.
The TEAM Jaffrey’s Farmers Market will be held every Friday on the Library Lawn from 3 to 6 p.m., with the inclement weather plan to be in the library from 3 to 5 p.m.
For more information, call TEAM Jaffrey at 603-532-7168 or the library at 603-532-7301.
