In an effort to make legal resources accessible, the Jaffrey Public Library has partnered with 603 Legal Aid and N.H. Legal Assistance (NHLA) to connect the community with free legal information and services.
On Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m., the library will host Chris Schott from NHLA, who will provide a presentation “Fair Housing and Tenant Rights in NH,” on the Fair Housing Act and what other protections are available for tenants facing eviction in New Hampshire.
Schott is the Fair Housing Project Coordinator at NHLA. He has been a staff attorney with NHLA since 2018. In his time at NHLA he has served low-income citizens of New Hampshire in a number of legal areas including assisting victims of domestic violence with receiving protective orders, helping seniors who are victims of elder exploitation, and assisting tenants facing eviction. Currently as coordinator of the Fair Housing Project he assists tenants and home buyers facing discrimination in housing.
Prior to the program on Wednesday, the library will host a drop-in with 603 Legal Aid from 4-6 p.m. to connect qualified individuals with free civil legal resources. 603 Legal Aid helps low-income individuals by providing free civil legal advice and information and referrals. Topics include family law, civil rights, housing, tax issues, benefits, and criminal record annulment.The 603 Legal Aid drop-in will be a monthly program at the library.
Both programs are free and open to all, regardless of residency.
For more information or to register, call the library at 603-532-7301.
