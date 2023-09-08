In an effort to make legal resources accessible, the Jaffrey Public Library has partnered with 603 Legal Aid and N.H. Legal Assistance (NHLA) to connect the community with free legal information and services.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m., the library will host Chris Schott from NHLA, who will provide a presentation “Fair Housing and Tenant Rights in NH,” on the Fair Housing Act and what other protections are available for tenants facing eviction in New Hampshire.

