Left to right: Library Director Julie Perrin, Library Board Chair John Stone, Trustee Alternate James Draper, Secretary Jaime Hutchinson and Treasurer Deb Weissman. (Absent from photo: Emily Carr and Grace Flesher.)
At the Dec. 21 meeting of the Jaffrey Public Library Board of Trustees meeting, Library Director Julie Perrin presented individual certificates of appreciation to each board member, recognizing the talents and service they bring to their roles as library trustees. Each certificate was signed by Perrin and members of the library staff.
“This board of trustees came together at the start of the pandemic, and they have shown unwavering commitment to the library, the staff and the community,” Perrin said in a statement. “They have met unprecedented challenges with wisdom, good humor, and the utmost professionalism. They have been true public servants. It is a real honor to work with such a dedicated group of people.”
Each unique certificate acknowledged the individual’s contribution. For example, Chairman John Stone’s certificate was given “in recognition of your guidance and leadership as Chair and your generous, kind spirit as Santa.” Stone has also donated countless hours to the community and the library as Monadnock Santa. Treasurer Deb Weissman was recognized for “your financial wizardry and attention to detail in keeping us ‘balanced.’ ” Remaining trustees recognized include Secretary Jaime Hutchinson, Corresponding Secretary Emily Carr, Trustee Grace Flesher, and Alternate, James Draper.
