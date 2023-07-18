The Jaffrey Public Library has received a community project grant from N.H. Humanities, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Humanities, to support a dedicated Humanities Scholar-in-Residence book discussion program.
Dr. Carrie Brown, who holds a Ph.D. in American literature and folklore from the University of Virginia and has more than 30 years’ experience as a freelance history curator, will serve as Jaffrey’s scholar for the duration of the program, which runs from October through May 2024. Each month, Brown will facilitate a book discussion on a title related to the theme of Transitions and how we, as humans, transition through life and define ourselves along these journeys. She will engage participants in a more critical reading of the texts, “discussing broad themes, character development, writing style, structure and ways in which writers accomplish their goals.”
Library Director Julie Perrin, who designed the program with Brown, explained the premise behind the program: “We believe one consistent facilitator will allow the group to make a stronger connection and delve deeper into the reading material. Furthermore, Carrie and I have read and selected the titles together, exploring the connection to the theme and the character of Jaffrey’s community of readers. Combining this institutional community knowledge with literary expertise allows for a uniquely designed program where readers will be able to connect the reading experience of one title with another. This level of guided discovery is not often seen outside of college settings, and we are very excited to offer it here in Jaffrey.”
Book discussions will take place in-person, with a hybrid/Zoom option, in good weather, and switch to Zoom in the winter months. The program is free and open to the public, although registration will be required and space restrictions will apply.
