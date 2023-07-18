The Jaffrey Public Library has received a community project grant from N.H. Humanities, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Humanities, to support a dedicated Humanities Scholar-in-Residence book discussion program.

Dr. Carrie Brown, who holds a Ph.D. in American literature and folklore from the University of Virginia and has more than 30 years’ experience as a freelance history curator, will serve as Jaffrey’s scholar for the duration of the program, which runs from October through May 2024. Each month, Brown will facilitate a book discussion on a title related to the theme of Transitions and how we, as humans, transition through life and define ourselves along these journeys. She will engage participants in a more critical reading of the texts, “discussing broad themes, character development, writing style, structure and ways in which writers accomplish their goals.”

