While local communities dealt with yet another snowstorm last weekend, some local stuffed animals got snowed in at the Jaffrey Public Library for the annual Silly Stuffie Sleepover.
More than 20 children’s stuffed animals (termed stuffies) were joined by Town of Jaffrey teddy bears; Norwich Bear, belonging to Town Manager Jon Frederick; and Mr. Huggles of the Jaffrey Police Department.
Mr. Huggles helped the stuffies cross Main Street to visit Escape Hatch Books, where store owner Joe Bills introduced the stuffies to comics by New Hampshire-based creator Ryan Higgins.
Over the snowy weekend, regular Facebook posts appeared on the library’s social media, depicting how the stuffies were spending their time as they engaged with all the library has to offer. Their weekend included science activities in the lab, interactive displays on the history floor, packaging seeds for the library’s annual seed library and reading stories with children’s book character, Pete the Cat, as well as silly antics like book cart races and riding the library’s book bike. The town manager’s stuffed bear also ordered pizza from Jaffrey Pizza Barn and the library’s mascot, Ollie the Rooster, made a sneaky trip out to the local McDonald’s, both businesses which have supported the library’s summer program.
“The Silly Stuffie Sleepover has always been a fun event for children and families that gives everyone a weekend of laughs, while also marketing the library,” Library Director Julie Perrin said in a new release. “Many people don’t realize the breadth of items beyond books that are available from their local libraries. This year, it was great to be able to include some of our community partners in the fun. Visiting Escape Hatch Books was definitely a highlight.”
This year, every stuffie goes home with a photo album of their library adventures, along with a souvenir button, tote bag, and blankets they crocheted and knitted using needles they checked out from the library.
