The Jaffrey Public Library has been awarded a grant for a $10,000 grant to develop tech-capable workstations to support distance learning, remote work and job training. This grant is made possible by a gift from the Bernice Clay Fund for Lifelong Learning, through the N.H. Charitable Foundation.
Coined “Project Mod” for modernization by the library team, Project Mod addresses the heart of need in small rural libraries to modernize spaces for a modern age, without losing the character of existing spaces. This project will address the public’s need for tech-friendly workspaces and easy Internet access, without losing the function and character the existing space provides.
“More and more, we have multiple patron requests — all at the same time — for use of the Trustee Room as a study room. Our Trustee Room has great Wi-Fi and people request the space for job interviews, to attend classes online, to do remote work for their jobs, or to attend online trainings. It is in demand, but as it is now, it is hard for multiple patrons to share the space for such activities because voices travel and it is just one, big open room,” Library Director Julie Perrin said in a news release. “We need to meet this need in our community, but also make sure we are future-proofing our spaces. The one thing we have learned is that everything should be on wheels because we always need to be ready to adapt to the changing needs of our patrons.”
The grant will fund flexible, tech-capable workstations and panels to mute sounds of others working in the Trustee Room on the top floor of the library, to allow for multiple semi-private spaces. The plan keeps the character of the space and the historic character of the room (built in 1896), as well as helping to preserve the space as a quiet floor. The planned configuration is flexible and dual-purpose, however, to allow for a quick transformation from multiple workstations back to a single conference space in just minutes.
The Jaffrey Public Library Trustees will hold a Public Hearing to accept the grant on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. in the library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey.
