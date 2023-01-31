The Jaffrey Public Library has been awarded a grant for a $10,000 grant to develop tech-capable workstations to support distance learning, remote work and job training. This grant is made possible by a gift from the Bernice Clay Fund for Lifelong Learning, through the N.H. Charitable Foundation.

Coined “Project Mod” for modernization by the library team, Project Mod addresses the heart of need in small rural libraries to modernize spaces for a modern age, without losing the character of existing spaces. This project will address the public’s need for tech-friendly workspaces and easy Internet access, without losing the function and character the existing space provides.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.