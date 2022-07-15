Two area Girl Scout volunteers have been recognized by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains with the New Found Treasure Award for their outstanding volunteer work.
Kimberly Houle and Elizabeth Simmons, both of Jaffrey, were presented with the recognition at an investiture ceremony on June 12.
Houle, 36, began with Troop 59095 this year and embraced the role as the troop’s cookie sales coordinator. Not only did her positivity and enthusiasm encourage the girls to meet their troop’s goals, but they were exceeded in a highly unusual cookie season. Troop Leader and Council Lead Volunteer Support Specialist Amanda Powell credits Kim for teaching the girls how to manage their cookie sales and ensuring they all had the opportunity to assist with handling the money, as well as interacting with customers at their cookie booths.
Powell said, “Kim has rolled with every challenge that was faced with this year’s cookie sales. Every shortage and delay were responded with a ‘We can make that work,’ and she did.”
Because the girls were able to exceed their goals, the troop will be able to spend the summer going on trips and giving back to their community.
Simmons, 32, became a leader for Troop 59095 in 2021. She was a Girl Scout growing up and her mother was her leader. When her daughter was old enough to join, she immediately registered herself as a troop leader and her daughter as a new Girl Scout.
Powell, her co-leader, said “Liz has been a fantastic addition to the troop and she is unfailingly optimistic, has a wealth of ideas and knowledge to share with the girls, and she is always ready to tackle anything, including recruiting new adults and girls for the troop. She was a huge support during cookie season with cookie booths and rallying the girls for a successful booth sale. The troop surpassed their goal and sold over 2,100 boxes of cookies.”
The New Found Treasure Award recognizes an adult volunteer who is new to Girl Scouting and who has provided exemplary volunteer service. Such a volunteer has made a significant, positive impact on a Girl Scout troop, community, or geographic area, and has gone above and beyond to provide and exceptional Girl Scout experience.
Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains is the council serving girls across New Hampshire and Vermont. To find out more about Girl Scouts, visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.