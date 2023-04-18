The Jaffrey Civic Center is getting ready to hold its second annual Heart of the Arts Gala Auction, which will take place at the Center on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The gala is the Center’s signature fundraiser to support the wide variety of exhibitions, performances and educational programs the Center offers year-round. The festive evening will kick off with a silent art auction, a cocktail hour, hors d’oeuvres and entertainment, followed by a live auction and desserts. Proceeds from the Gala will advance the mission of the Jaffrey Civic Center, a community-focused nonprofit organization that has provided cultural and civic activities to residents and visitors for more than 55 years. Tickets ($40 per person/$60 for two) are available on the Gala website.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.