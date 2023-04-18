The Jaffrey Civic Center is getting ready to hold its second annual Heart of the Arts Gala Auction, which will take place at the Center on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The gala is the Center’s signature fundraiser to support the wide variety of exhibitions, performances and educational programs the Center offers year-round. The festive evening will kick off with a silent art auction, a cocktail hour, hors d’oeuvres and entertainment, followed by a live auction and desserts. Proceeds from the Gala will advance the mission of the Jaffrey Civic Center, a community-focused nonprofit organization that has provided cultural and civic activities to residents and visitors for more than 55 years. Tickets ($40 per person/$60 for two) are available on the Gala website.
Last year’s inaugural Gala was a wonderful success, with guests from near and far enjoying a fantastic night out of fun, music and art, while raising more than $12,000 for the Center’s activities. The proceeds from this event were critical to the Center’s ability to offer a wide range of free programming over the past year, including the Stories to Share speaker series, concerts, book talks, art exhibits, and the popular Front Lawn Fun Series.
This year’s event promises to be even more exciting, and the buzz has already begun. Local and regional artists are preparing their work for display and sale at the event, with more than 75 works expected to grace the walls of the Center and entice guests to reflect, revel in colors and shapes, and view the world through others’ eyes.
The local business community has also graciously stepped up with generous support, with Microspec and Belletetes committing to Platinum sponsorship, Atlas Fireworks signing on as a Gold sponsor, and Sorby and Son Heating and Savings Bank of Walpole pledging support at the Silver level. The Center is grateful to these establishments for their community spirit and for championing the good works of the Jaffrey Civic Center. The Center is also delighted to welcome John Pappas, from Keene Auctions, who is generously donating his time as the auctioneer for the evening and will be instrumental in keeping the auction running smoothly.
In addition to supporting the Center, the auction offers an excellent opportunity to support local artists, as they may retain up to 60 percent of the proceeds of the sale of their work.
So dress your festive best and come to the Jaffrey Civic Center for an evening of good cheer, camaraderie and extraordinary art by local artists! You may very well find the perfect piece for that spot in your house that has been calling out for something new and wonderful.
The Center welcomes volunteers to help out before and during the Gala. For information on volunteer opportunities and to sign up, please visit the Gala Volunteer page.
