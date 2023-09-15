The Jaffrey Civic Center’s acclaimed speaker series “Stories to Share” will begin its third season on Friday, Oct. 6, with monthly programs following on the first Friday of each month through May 2024.
This season’s speakers, eight accomplished women and men from the Monadnock Region, will discuss their diverse professional lives including challenges faced, obstacles overcome, and lessons learned.
Schedule:
Oct. 5: Kurt Steelman, president of Steelman Productions, “Entertaining Labor; Observations of Success and Failure in Show Business”
Nov. 3: Sy Montgomery, author and naturalist, “On Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell”
Dec. 1: Dan Scully, Daniel V. Scully Architects, “House Design in the Face of a Mountain”
Jan. 4: Mary Iselin, artist and farmer, “My Life as a Painter – A Continuing Journey”
Feb. 2: Richard Ober, president and CEO of N.H. Charitable Foundation, “The Power of Place”
March 1: Kate McNally, host of “The Folk Show” on N.H. Public Radio, “Folk Music, Community, and Good Fortune”
April 5: Susie Spikol, Harris Center for Conservation Education naturalist and writer, “Everyday Wild: How Nature Connects Us”
May 3: Don Caruso, physician and former president and CEO of Cheshire Medical Center, “Healthcare Today: An Insider’s Perspective”
Each “Stories to Share” session will include a post talk Q&A session and reception. Series founder and organizer Joe Steinfield will serve as moderator.
The programs will begin at 5 p.m. and will be available both in-person and remotely. Attendance is free of charge, but seating capacity is limited, so registration in advance is encouraged. For more information, go to https://jaffreyciviccenter.com/events-2/.
