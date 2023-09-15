The Jaffrey Civic Center’s acclaimed speaker series “Stories to Share” will begin its third season on Friday, Oct. 6, with monthly programs following on the first Friday of each month through May 2024.

This season’s speakers, eight accomplished women and men from the Monadnock Region, will discuss their diverse professional lives including challenges faced, obstacles overcome, and lessons learned.

