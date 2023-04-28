The Jaffrey Public Library and the Jaffrey Parks & Recreation Department are offering new joint book club program called Shelf Indulgence.
“Shelf Indulgence is an immersive book club experience that allows the book club members to share not only the book, but an immersion experience into its setting,” Library Director Julie Perrin said in a news release.
On Saturday, the Shelf Indulgence Book Club met up after reading “Eight Hundred Grapes” by Laura Dave for a Recreation Department trip to LaBelle Winery for a private tour and wine sampling. Recreation Program Coordinator, Samanatha Bontempo led the group: “It was awesome to read a story about a vineyard and then go see one in person; listening to our tour guide explain how things worked made me go back to the book and remember certain parts and I loved it! I think these trips are great and bring such a unique experience to the reader! I cannot wait for the next trip!”
The group’s next read is “Magic Lessons” by Alice Hoffman, with a full-day excursion to the novel’s setting, Salem, Mass., on June 3, where participants can learn more about the Salem Witch Trials and the experiences of women in the 17th century as portrayed in the novel, as well as explore all that modern-day Salem has to offer.
Registration opens on May 1. Space is limited and registration for both the book club and the trip are required. For more information, call the Jaffrey Public Library at 603-532-7301.
