Ilona Kwiecien of Jaffrey will be the next Stories to Share speaker on Friday, March 3, at 5 p.m. The series, which takes place on the first Friday of each month, October through May, showcases the experiences of noteworthy people from the Monadnock Region.

Kwiecien is an artist, interfaith minister and humanitarian who moved to Jaffrey more than 20 years ago following a 26 year career in the U.S. Army. She was born in Bremen, Germany, and emigrated to the United States as a child with her parents, who were Polish refugees after World War II. She grew up in South Boston, then Melrose, graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 1972, and then joined the army. She served in Germany, Russia, and Ukraine and at the Pentagon. She then earned a M.S. degree from Hartford Seminary and was later ordained as an interfaith minister.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.