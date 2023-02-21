Ilona Kwiecien of Jaffrey will be the next Stories to Share speaker on Friday, March 3, at 5 p.m. The series, which takes place on the first Friday of each month, October through May, showcases the experiences of noteworthy people from the Monadnock Region.
Kwiecien is an artist, interfaith minister and humanitarian who moved to Jaffrey more than 20 years ago following a 26 year career in the U.S. Army. She was born in Bremen, Germany, and emigrated to the United States as a child with her parents, who were Polish refugees after World War II. She grew up in South Boston, then Melrose, graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 1972, and then joined the army. She served in Germany, Russia, and Ukraine and at the Pentagon. She then earned a M.S. degree from Hartford Seminary and was later ordained as an interfaith minister.
In March 2022, a few weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, she went to Poland to assist refugees, and she has returned twice, working with Polish initiatives supporting Ukrainian refugees . She plans to return to Poland in April.
She will discuss her family’s experiences as refugees, her time in the Army, her experiences in the clergy, and what she has seen and learned in during her three trips to Poland. The title of her presentation is “Full Circle.”
Joseph Steinfield, founder of the Stories to Share series, will serve as moderator for the talk. The program is free of charge, but to help support this event and others like it, donations are appreciated. The program will be available as an in-person event at the Jaffrey Civic Center as well as via YouTube.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.