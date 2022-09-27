The Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge has been awarded a $10,000 grant from Jaffrey manufacturer MilliporeSigma. The funding will be used to add STEM activities for patrons of all ages at the library.

“This grant changes everything. I look forward to bringing exciting STEM programming to the town of Rindge — programming that I had previously only dreamed about,” Director Donna Straitiff said in a news release.

