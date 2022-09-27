The Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge has been awarded a $10,000 grant from Jaffrey manufacturer MilliporeSigma. The funding will be used to add STEM activities for patrons of all ages at the library.
“This grant changes everything. I look forward to bringing exciting STEM programming to the town of Rindge — programming that I had previously only dreamed about,” Director Donna Straitiff said in a news release.
As the first step, the Ingalls Memorial Library has joined the National Citizen and Community Science Library Network, and will be offering take-home kits for families to conduct citizen science at home. These kits will include Exploring Biodiversity, Observing Pollinators and Measuring Light in the Night. “The idea of being a Citizen Science Library appeals to me because it encourages families to work together as they explore science, and it will also provide us with access to information to share with our community,” Straitiff said
The library also plans to purchase a Flashforge Adventurer 3D printer. The printer is fully enclosed and safe for use in the public library environment. It will be used during the library’s monthly Technology Club and will also be used in upcoming Homeschool and Teen programs. The library will also purchase a one-year site license to PrintLab, which provides 3D printing lesson plans and projects that empower young people to become creative problem-solvers.
After school programming will be re-engineered, especially for 3rd- to 5th-grade students. A monthly Tinkering Club for grades 6 and up will be added to the schedule.
“The grant from MilliporeSigma allows us to offer programming, materials and activities that our operating budget could not support,” Straitiff said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to apply for this localized funding, and appreciate MilliporeSigma’s support of public libraries in the region.”
The library Trustees held a special public hearing, required before officially accepting unanticipated funds, earlier this month.
