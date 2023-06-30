For the month of July, store leadership at Hannaford in Keene has selected Hundred Nights, Inc., to receive a $1 donation from every purchase of the $2.50 Hannaford Community Bag.
The Community Bag Program facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the areas where shoppers live and work. More than $1.2 million has been donated to over 5,000 local nonprofits since the program launched in October 2015.
“We are so grateful to Hannaford Supermarkets and the Cheshire County community for the incredible generosity and support,” said Mindy Cambiar, Executive Director of Hundred Nights, Inc. “Any funds raised are put toward shelter and crisis-related resources for those at risk of or experiencing homelessness. For example, $10 provides funds to obtain a non-driver ID, $50-$60 to obtain a birth certificate, $25 provides 10 lunches in our Resource Center and $45 provides 1 night of shelter to an individual. Donations of ALL sizes make a difference!”
Hundred Nights, Inc. is a nonprofit organization in Keene. Founded in 2010, Hundred Nights’ mission is to support individuals and families at risk of or experiencing homelessness with dignity, respect and compassion. To learn more about Hundred Nights, go to www.hundrednightsinc.org.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
