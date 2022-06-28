Hundred Nights Inc. has been chosen by the staff at the Keene D’Angelo store to participate in the D’Angelo 55K Neighborhood Giveaway. The event is intended to honor D’Angelo’s 55 years in business throughout the communities of their 46 participating restaurants.
People can vote each day to help Hundred Nights be successful in garnering enough votes to win one of five $10,000 giveaways. Supporters can vote online at www.55kgiveaway.com through July 25.
D’Angelo’s will award $10,000 each to the five nonprofits receiving the most votes.
Upcoming drawings will be on July 5, 11, 18 and 25. Five voters will also randomly be chosen to each receive $1,000 each.
Proceeds will be applied to the ongoing Capital Campaign of Hundred Nights, which has reached 86 percent of its $5.5 million goal. Funding will underwrite a safe, accessible, appropriate, and adequate emergency shelter, including intentional spaces where effective case management services can be delivered.
The mission of Hundred Nights, Inc. is to provide shelter and crisis-related services to those at risk of or experiencing homelessness year-round. To make a donation to the Capital Campaign, visit www.hundrednightsinc.org or contact Mindy Cambiar, Executive Director: 603-352-5197 or hundrednightsinc@gmail.com.
