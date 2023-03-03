Hospice at HCS is offering a supportive group for those who are grieving a loved one’s death. Groups may use discussion, meditation, readings, videos or writing to deal with loss due to illness, accident, suicide, or other causes.
Groups will meet Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. for six-week sessions. New six-week sessions will begin the first Wednesday of every other month. Meetings will be held at the HCS Keene Office at 312 Marlboro St. There is no charge to participate, but registration is necessary. To register, contact John Everest, Hospice at HCS Bereavement Coordinator, at 603-352-2253, extension 4255 or jeverest@HCSservices.org. Support groups are offered free of charge as a community service.
Hospice at HCS is a comprehensive non-profit hospice program, providing end of life care to patients and support to family members. Care is offered in the home, in assisted living facilities or in nursing homes throughout southwestern New Hampshire.
