Hospice at HCS in Keene is offering a volunteer training program for those who are interested in becoming volunteers. The training will begin on April 7 from 9 a.m. to noon and continues Friday mornings through May 12. Training will be held at the agency’s Keene office at 312 Marlboro St.
Volunteers are members of the hospice care team, providing support to the patient and to family members. After completing the training, volunteers assist hospice patients with interests such as writing letters, reading, playing board games, scrap booking, or may accompany a patient to a community event or to visit friends; volunteers also provide respite to family members. Hospice volunteers are especially needed during the day, but scheduling can be very flexible and worked around employment and travel commitments.
The training program is offered free of charge, but class size is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, contact Lorraine Bishop, Hospice at HCS Volunteer Coordinator, at lbishop@HCSservices.org or 603-352-2253.
Hospice at HCS is a not-for-profit hospice with offices in Peterborough, Charlestown and Keene.
