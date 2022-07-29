The Horatio Colony House Museum in Keene is set to host a community poetry slam on Friday, Aug. 5, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Anyone who writes poetry or has a favorite poem they'd like to recite is invited to join. The event will also include a few samples of poetry from the museum's founder, Horatio Colony II.

